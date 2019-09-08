Comparing of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.58 N/A 35.15 2.60

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation’s current beta is 2.72 and it happens to be 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 45.60%. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 110.52% and its average price target is $184.67. The data provided earlier shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.