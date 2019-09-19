Comparing of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is a contrast between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 6.89 N/A -0.09 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.72 shows that Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $24, and a 51.13% upside potential. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 146.41% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.