Comparing of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.35 N/A -0.09 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.66 N/A -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vericel Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 38.64% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 63.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.