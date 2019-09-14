Comparing of VEREIT Inc. (VER) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Since VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 9 7.42 N/A -0.12 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.32 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VEREIT Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VEREIT Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -4.70% for VEREIT Inc. with consensus target price of $9.13. Competitively the consensus target price of Five Point Holdings LLC is $10, which is potential 31.23% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five Point Holdings LLC is looking more favorable than VEREIT Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.2% of VEREIT Inc. shares and 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. VEREIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Five Point Holdings LLC has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year VEREIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Five Point Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Point Holdings LLC beats VEREIT Inc.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.