Comparing of VEREIT Inc. (VER) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Both VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 9 7.45 N/A -0.12 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VEREIT Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta means VEREIT Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Drive Shack Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VEREIT Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of VEREIT Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -11.64%. Competitively the average price target of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, which is potential 39.44% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than VEREIT Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VEREIT Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 58.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of VEREIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year VEREIT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

VEREIT Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.