Comparing of VEREIT Inc. (VER) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

We are contrasting VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 10 10.33 971.21M -0.12 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 26 0.00 105.73M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VEREIT Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 10,053,933,747.41% -1.6% -0.8% American Finance Trust Inc. 412,846,544.32% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VEREIT Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VEREIT Inc. has a -5.71% downside potential and an average target price of $9.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VEREIT Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year VEREIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors VEREIT Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.