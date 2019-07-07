Comparing of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1365.63 N/A -1.35 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verb Technology Company Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a -0.87 beta, while its volatility is 187.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 40.19% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verb Technology Company Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.4% respectively. About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.