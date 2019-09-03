Comparing of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Its Competitors

As Application Software company, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Verb Technology Company Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160.00%
|-694.60%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.23
|2.08
|3.01
|2.68
The potential upside of the peers is 136.10%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Volatility & Risk
Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.51. In other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Verb Technology Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Verb Technology Company Inc.’s peers beat Verb Technology Company Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
