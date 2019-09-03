Comparing of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Its Competitors

As Application Software company, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160.00% -694.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The potential upside of the peers is 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verb Technology Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.51. In other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s peers beat Verb Technology Company Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.