Comparing of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.01 N/A -1.16 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.14 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 468.18%. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 70.66% and its consensus price target is $23.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares and 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.