Comparing of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.65 N/A -1.26 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.35 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Verastem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 548.15% for Verastem Inc. with consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 3.7% respectively. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.