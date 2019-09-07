Comparing of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.91 shows that Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Verastem Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 611.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.