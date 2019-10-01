Comparing of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 188,034,523.34% -23.4% -14.7% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,690,498.59% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.