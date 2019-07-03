Comparing of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Its Rivals

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Veracyte Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -14.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Veracyte Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Veracyte Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average target price of $23, Veracyte Inc. has a potential downside of -21.31%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%. Given Veracyte Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veracyte Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veracyte Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Veracyte Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.