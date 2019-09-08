Comparing of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are comparing Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.53 N/A -0.42 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.