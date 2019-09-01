Comparing of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) and Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

We will be comparing the differences between Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) and Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.84 N/A 0.56 21.17 Weyco Group Inc. 29 0.81 N/A 1.78 15.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Weyco Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Vera Bradley Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.1% Weyco Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vera Bradley Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weyco Group Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vera Bradley Inc. are 4.1 and 2.5. Competitively, Weyco Group Inc. has 4.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyco Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vera Bradley Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vera Bradley Inc. and Weyco Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Weyco Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vera Bradley Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 32.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares and 34.8% of Weyco Group Inc. shares. 20% are Vera Bradley Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.6% of Weyco Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vera Bradley Inc. 3.43% 1.12% -5.24% 31.14% -10.17% 37.11% Weyco Group Inc. 3.26% 2.15% -18.65% 1.14% -20.78% -5.66%

For the past year Vera Bradley Inc. had bullish trend while Weyco Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Weyco Group Inc. beats Vera Bradley Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. It offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. The company wholesales its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13 company-owned retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. Weyco Group, Inc. also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.