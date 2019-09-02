Comparing of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.84 N/A 0.56 21.17 Fossil Group Inc. 12 0.26 N/A 0.66 16.83

Demonstrates Vera Bradley Inc. and Fossil Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Fossil Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vera Bradley Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vera Bradley Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vera Bradley Inc. and Fossil Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.1% Fossil Group Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vera Bradley Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Fossil Group Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vera Bradley Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fossil Group Inc. are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Vera Bradley Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fossil Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vera Bradley Inc. and Fossil Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fossil Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.20% for Vera Bradley Inc. with average price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares and 0% of Fossil Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.3% of Fossil Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vera Bradley Inc. 3.43% 1.12% -5.24% 31.14% -10.17% 37.11% Fossil Group Inc. 6.36% 0.82% -14.22% -36.3% -56.02% -29.82%

For the past year Vera Bradley Inc. had bullish trend while Fossil Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vera Bradley Inc. beats Fossil Group Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 94 retail stores and 129 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 230 retail stores and 132 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.