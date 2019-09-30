Comparing of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Its Rivals

As Auto Parts company, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Veoneer Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veoneer Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 640,344,168.26% -20.60% -14.40% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Veoneer Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 100.47M 16 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Veoneer Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

Veoneer Inc. currently has an average target price of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 72.76%. The rivals have a potential upside of 30.81%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ view is that Veoneer Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veoneer Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. had bearish trend while Veoneer Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veoneer Inc. are 2.3 and 2. Competitively, Veoneer Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veoneer Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Veoneer Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.