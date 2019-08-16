Comparing of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 22 0.81 N/A -4.12 0.00 Dorman Products Inc. 84 2.38 N/A 3.82 18.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veoneer Inc. are 2.3 and 2. Competitively, Dorman Products Inc. has 4.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dorman Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veoneer Inc. and Dorman Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 87.67% for Veoneer Inc. with average target price of $28. Competitively the average target price of Dorman Products Inc. is $70, which is potential -3.98% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veoneer Inc. seems more appealing than Dorman Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veoneer Inc. and Dorman Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 82.9% respectively. 0.3% are Veoneer Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Dorman Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. has weaker performance than Veoneer Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Dorman Products Inc. beats Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.