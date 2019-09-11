Comparing of Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Its Competitors

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ventas Inc. has 89.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Ventas Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ventas Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ventas Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas Inc. N/A 66 63.42 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Ventas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Ventas Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ventas Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas Inc. 0 7 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.71 2.48

With average price target of $67.56, Ventas Inc. has a potential downside of -5.47%. The competitors have a potential upside of -21.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Ventas Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ventas Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Ventas Inc. has weaker performance than Ventas Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Ventas Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ventas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ventas Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.