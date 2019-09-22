Comparing of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Both Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC 5 0.15 N/A -2.30 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.80 N/A 11.09 7.54

Demonstrates Venator Materials PLC and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Venator Materials PLC is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Venator Materials PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Venator Materials PLC and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40

Venator Materials PLC’s upside potential is 52.03% at a $4.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s potential upside is 2.16% and its consensus target price is $90.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Venator Materials PLC looks more robust than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64%

For the past year Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance while LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has 0.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats Venator Materials PLC.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.