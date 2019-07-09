Comparing of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments Inc. 11 1.20 N/A -8.74 0.00 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 25 2.87 N/A 1.84 14.56

Table 1 highlights Veeco Instruments Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veeco Instruments Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Veeco Instruments Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veeco Instruments Inc. are 3.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has 5.5 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Veeco Instruments Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 1.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 73.2%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeco Instruments Inc. -9.8% 8.98% 14.97% 58.2% -21.33% 75.17% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. -3.08% -4.53% 10.49% 14.07% -4.43% 17.43%

For the past year Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Veeco Instruments Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.