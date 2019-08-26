Comparing of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Its Peers

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Vedanta Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Vedanta Limited has 2.68% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vedanta Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.30% 2.10% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Vedanta Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited N/A 9 11.28 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Vedanta Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Vedanta Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vedanta Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vedanta Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Vedanta Limited had bearish trend while Vedanta Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vedanta Limited are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vedanta Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Vedanta Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Vedanta Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vedanta Limited’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.