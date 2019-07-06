Comparing of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Harsco Corporation 23 1.23 N/A 1.45 17.98

Table 1 demonstrates Vedanta Limited and Harsco Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vedanta Limited and Harsco Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Harsco Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Vedanta Limited is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Harsco Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Harsco Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Harsco Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vedanta Limited and Harsco Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Harsco Corporation has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 25.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vedanta Limited and Harsco Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 85.5%. Vedanta Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14% Harsco Corporation 18.36% 19.66% 21.44% -6.25% 15.53% 31.47%

For the past year Vedanta Limited had bearish trend while Harsco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.