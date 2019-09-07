Comparing of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Both Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31

Demonstrates Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Coal Resources LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vedanta Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vedanta Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta Limited has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vedanta Limited is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Vedanta Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Coal Resources LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 22.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 39.4% respectively. Vedanta Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Insiders Competitively, held 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has weaker performance than Vedanta Limited

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Vedanta Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.