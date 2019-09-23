Comparing of Vectrus Inc. (VEC) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

We are comparing Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 37 0.36 N/A 3.01 13.44 TTEC Holdings Inc. 42 1.46 N/A 1.08 43.40

In table 1 we can see Vectrus Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TTEC Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vectrus Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Vectrus Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vectrus Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Vectrus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Vectrus Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. was more bullish than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Vectrus Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.