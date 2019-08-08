Comparing of Vectrus Inc. (VEC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

As Business Services businesses, Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 34 0.38 N/A 3.01 13.44 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.41 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vectrus Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated. ABM Industries Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Vectrus Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Vectrus Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ABM Industries Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vectrus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. ABM Industries Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vectrus Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, which is potential 2.32% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vectrus Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 0% respectively. About 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are ABM Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year Vectrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats Vectrus Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.