Comparing of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

In table 1 we can see VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.