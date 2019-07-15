Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 22.66 N/A -0.89 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VBI Vaccines Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 509.38% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 80.81% upside. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 13.5%. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Insiders Competitively, held 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.