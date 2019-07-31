Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

We will be contrasting the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 23 12.15 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 584.93% and an $5 consensus price target. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a -22.32% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.