Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 19.21 N/A -0.89 0.00 Personalis Inc. 23 11.37 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 618.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Personalis Inc. beats VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.