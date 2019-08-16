Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Since VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.20 N/A -0.89 0.00 Novavax Inc. 13 6.41 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 658.50% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -82.71%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 30.7%. Insiders held roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.