Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

We will be contrasting the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 19.21 N/A -0.89 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 618.70%. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 consensus price target and a 25.94% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 39.1% respectively. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.