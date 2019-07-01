Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

We are contrasting VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 28.99 N/A -0.89 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5583.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 376.19% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.86, with potential upside of 55.59%. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.