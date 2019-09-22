Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 890.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.