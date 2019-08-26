Comparing of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.89 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 730.15%. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 52.38% and its average target price is $8. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.