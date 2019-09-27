Comparing of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,644,200,626.96% -139.4% -54.2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,732,919,254.66% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 49.6% respectively. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.