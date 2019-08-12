Comparing of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.