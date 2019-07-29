Comparing of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. has 40.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vaxart Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91.00% -40.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Vaxart Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vaxart Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vaxart Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance while Vaxart Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vaxart Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vaxart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vaxart Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.