Comparing of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -3.03 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.69 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 40.1% respectively. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.