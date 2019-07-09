Comparing of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.78 beta is the reason why it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 83.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 13.4% respectively. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.