Comparing of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Its Rivals

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37.00% -32.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$2.5 is the consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd., with a potential upside of 87.97%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. Based on the data given earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.23 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.