Comparing of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 5 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,846,832,135.86% -31.7% -27.4% ImmuCell Corporation 94,171,220.40% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus price target of $2, and a 56.25% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.