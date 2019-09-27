Comparing of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,183,286.63% -31.7% -27.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 828,447,742.73% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.34 beta. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.39% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with consensus target price of $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.