Comparing of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 28 1.18 38.21M 0.30 105.97 Invacare Corporation 6 -0.74 31.21M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Varex Imaging Corporation and Invacare Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Varex Imaging Corporation and Invacare Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 138,844,476.74% 2.9% 1.3% Invacare Corporation 511,639,344.26% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation. Its rival Invacare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Invacare Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation has stronger performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Invacare Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.