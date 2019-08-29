Comparing of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

This is a contrast between Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares and 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.