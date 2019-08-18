Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68 Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Zai Lab Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.50% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.