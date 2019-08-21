Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We will be comparing the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.77 N/A 0.39 31.68 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.87%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 77.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.