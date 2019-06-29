Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.78 N/A 0.39 40.69 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 87.67 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 355.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.9% respectively. 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.