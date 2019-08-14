Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.84 N/A 0.39 31.68 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 19.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.