Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.88 N/A 0.39 31.68 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.57% and an $18 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.